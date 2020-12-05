Joe Luna, L.A. comedian known as Joe El Cholo, dies after battle with COVID-19

Los Angeles comedian Joe Luna died last week from COVID-19, just days after being hospitalized and documenting his battle on social media.

The comic from East L.A., who performed under the stage name Joe El Cholo, died at an L.A. hospital on Nov. 23 at 38, according to the Sacramento Bee. He first opened up about his novel coronavirus journey last month on Instagram, revealing that he had been suffering from chest pains and pneumonia.

“Wow this is no joke and especially if you are diabetic it will rain hard on your parade,” he captioned a Nov. 21 post. “And no i didn’t get it from going out and performing. It was due to close contact.”

“Please take care of yourself,” he added in a followup video. “Don’t think that you can take care of it on your own. … If you think that COVID is a joke — if you think that this won’t be you — then trust me, because it hits everybody different. … I got hit with it very severe.”

