Jogger finds slain woman in Pasadena park; homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation was launched after a jogger came across a woman’s dead body in a Pasadena park Tuesday morning, officials said.

Authorities were called to Hahamongna Watershed Park along Oak Grove Drive around 7:50 a.m., said Pasadena police Lt. Carolyn Gordon.

Responding officers found the woman unresponsive near some picnic tables, and she was pronounced dead shortly after 8 a.m., officials said.

The initial investigation indicates the woman suffered injuries consistent with an assault, according to Gordon.

“Right now we’re in the early stages, so it’s not that much that I can share,” she said. “But we believe at this point, based on some injuries of the victim, that it appears to be some foul play.”

Footage from the scene showed authorities investigating along a trail area, with several evidence markers set up in the dirt.

Detectives have yet to determine if she was killed at the location or her body was left there.

Gordon said it wasn’t obvious from how the woman was dressed whether she could have gone to the park for exercise. The victim did not appear to be living on the streets, the lieutenant added.

Police described the decedent as a Latina or white woman in her late 30s or early 40s.

There were some people in the park Tuesday morning, but investigators have yet to identify any witnesses, Gordon said.

Anyone with information can contact Pasadena police at 626-744-4241.