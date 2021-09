John Cox, a businessman and Republican candidate in Tuesday’s recall election, continued his campaign with an appearance in Long Beach as voters headed to polls.

Cox lost to Gov. Gavin Newsom in a landslide when he last ran for governor in 2018, but he hopes to still sway voters undecided on the question of who should replace Newsom.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 14, 2021.