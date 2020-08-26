John Wayne Airport employee injured after sheriff sergeant’s gun accidentally discharged in office building: OCSD

The John Wayne Airport control tower is seen on March 27, 2020. (KTLA)

A John Wayne Airport employee was injured after being struck when a sergeant’s gun unintentionally discharged and penetrated a wall on Wednesday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

The sheriff’s sergeant was in the John Wayne Airport Terminal Administrative Office, located at 3160 Airway Ave. in Costa Mesa, when the accidental gunfire occurred around 7 a.m., according to a statement from the department.

The round went through a wall and hit an airport employee, a woman in her 50s, the statement read. She was taken to a hospital and treated for an injury that wasn’t life threatening.

Airport operations were not impacted, as the office is not accessible to the general public, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

However, the Terminal Administrative Office has been closed while the incident is investigated.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the unintentional discharge, while the Sheriff’s Department will be conducting an internal administration investigation.