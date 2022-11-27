The holidays are upon us, and many in Southern California are unfortunately suffering from food insecurity.

“Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the nation. We are also home to one of the largest accounts of hunger. It is estimated that 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Los Angeles County faces food insecurity,” the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports.

One way to help is to be a part of KTLA’s “5 Live Food Drive” at L.A. Live on Sunday, December 4, from 7 a.m. until noon.

Meet our KTLA 5 Live team, along with other colorful characters.

Bring your donations downtown to the L.A. Kings Holiday Ice Rink at Xbox Plaza, located at 800 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA. 90015.

Every can of food collected and every dollar donated goes directly to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank because no one should go hungry in L.A. County.

For more ways to help, go to Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.