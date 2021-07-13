‘Joints for jabs’: Weed giveaway to be available for Long Beach residents who get COVID vaccine

In an effort to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations, Long Beach residents who get the jab at a pop-up clinic next week will get a free marijuana joint.

One pre-roll is available to each resident aged 21 and older who gets vaccinated at Houghton Park on July 24, according to Long Beach Forward.

Vaccinated residents will get a token that they can then redeem for a joint in an effort dubbed “Joints for Jabs LBC.” The campaign is a result of a partnership with the Long Beach Collective Association, which represents cannabis dispensaries in Long Beach.

“Cannabis is part of our Long Beach culture and to safely share a joint without contributing to the spread of COVID-19, we must all do our part to get vaccinated,” said James Suazo, Executive Director with Long Beach Forward. “With the delta variant becoming the dominant COVID-19 strain in Los Angeles County, we want our unvaccinated neighbors to catch a free marijuana strain instead so we can protect each other.”

The one-day clinic will be at 6301 Myrtle Ave, Long Beach and vaccinations will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24.

The marijuana giveaway is only the latest effort to incentivize Californians to get the jab.

Los Angeles County has been holding “vaccination sweepstakes” that give residents who get the shot the chance to win concert tickets.

California state officials were also giving away tickets to Six Flags, vacation packages, grocery store gift cards and cash prizes to vaccinated Californians.