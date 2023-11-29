The investigation into NBA star Josh Giddey’s alleged relationship with a teen girl may have hit a roadblock.

TMZ reports that the girl and her family won’t cooperate with the Newport Beach Police Department’s investigation.

Police opened the investigation after social media posts alleged the 21-year-old Australian star had a romantic relationship with a girl who was 15 or 16 at the time. The age of consent in California is 18.

Giddey, who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder, is also under investigation by the NBA, though Giddey has continued to play, most recently against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night.

The Australian has declined to comment on the allegations or investigations.