A man has been arrested more than a year after he was first linked to the fatal overdose of another man, authorities said.

According to a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Morongo Basin Station responded to the 56800 block of Navajo Trail in Yucca Valley on Nov. 2, 2022 for a death investigation.

Upon arriving, they discovered a deceased male victim. Preliminary information revealed that the victim, 33-year-old Steven Lockhart, died due to a fentanyl overdose.

Once the death was confirmed to be an overdose, the department’s Overdose Response Team (ORT) assumed the investigation and identified the suspect as Nicholas Koeller, 26, of Joshua Tree, SBSD said.

“After the investigation was completed and autopsy results were received, the case was presented to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and murder charges were filed,” authorities confirmed in a release.

Koeller was eventually arrested on Thursday and booked at the Morongo Basin Station Jail.

He is charged with transporting/selling a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and a parole violation in addition to murder.

Court records indicate that Koeller’s bail was set at $1.12 million. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Wednesday.

Anyone with more information on the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Gangs/Narcotics Division at 909-387-8400.

To submit information anonymously, visit the WeTip website.