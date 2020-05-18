Joshua Tree National Park reopens, but with limitations

Joshua Tree National Park is seen in a file photo on Jan. 4, 2019. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Joshua Tree National Park reopened to the public Sunday after closing for two months amid the coronavirus crisis.

Parking lots, trails, family campsites and some bathroom facilities were reopened Sunday afternoon, according to spokesperson Hannah Schwalbe.

Joshua Tree Superintendent David Smith said the park worked closely with health officials in San Bernardino and Riverside counties to ensure it was “in line with current health advisories.”

“By opening the park in phases, we plan on being able to take measured steps that ensure the safety of our staff and visitors while providing increased access to our National Park,” Smith said in a news statement Monday.

