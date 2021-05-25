Joshua Tree National Park searched for 20-year-old missing hiker

A Joshua tree stands at Joshua Tree National Park on Jan. 4, 2019. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Authorities are searching Joshua Tree National Park for a 20-year-old San Diego County man who began a hike more than a week ago.

The search for Joseph John Alvarez Espinosa of Oceanside began Sunday when staff became aware he may be in the park, a National Park Service statement said Monday.

A family member dropped Espinosa off for a hike on May 16 and he was last seen approximately 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Twentynine Palms on State Route 62 as he walked south into the desert, the statement said.

He was wearing a dark shirt with “Matthew 4:4” on the back, black cargo pants and black shoes. He carried a canteen.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol are also involved in the search.

