Journalist Yashar Ali accuses adviser to L.A. Mayor Garcetti of sexual misconduct

Courage Campaign founder Rick Jacobs attends the All In For The 99% event in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. (David Livingston / Getty Images)

A second person has come forward to accuse a top advisor to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti of sexual misconduct.

Freelance journalist Yashar Ali alleged in a first-person article published Monday night that Garcetti advisor Rick Jacobs forcibly kissed him on the lips and hugged him over a decade.

A longtime player in politics and a former deputy chief of staff to the mayor, Jacobs is known for hosting fundraisers and other events at his home. Ali wrote that between 2005 and 2015 he attended at least a half dozen dinners at Jacobs’ house, where the alleged misconduct happened.

“Jacobs would grab my face and kiss me on the lips — always twice — and he would turn to other people who witnessed it and say, ‘He has the softest lips,’” Ali wrote. He also said that he had “seen Jacobs at fundraisers over the years subjecting others to forcible kissing, grabbing and sexually explicit comments.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

4. I thought about tweeting about this in July, but first I checked in with a senior aide in Mayor @ericgarcetti's office to give them a heads up.



It's been three months since I informed Garcetti's admin of my allegations and Jacobs is still in power. https://t.co/icvQYPOmzl pic.twitter.com/1Vcc41ugh7 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 20, 2020