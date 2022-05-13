Juanes’ performance at the L.A. County Fair scheduled for this weekend has been postponed after the singer tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced Friday.

The Colombian artist was scheduled to perform at the Pomona Fairgrounds Sunday, but the show has been pushed back to May 30, fair officials said in a series of tweets.

“The show is being moved out of an abundance of caution. Tickets purchased for the May 15 concert will be honored on May 30. Fair admission will still be valid on May 15 as well as May 30,” the tweets explained. “Refunds will be available to guests through May 16. Ticket holders can contact Ticketmaster for further ticket information.”

Juanes, 49, is apparently asymptomatic.

The fair returned last week following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and runs through May 30.