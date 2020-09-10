Judge allows assault case against L.A. district attorney’s husband to proceed

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge allowed the criminal case against the husband of Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey to proceed Thursday, dismissing a defense argument that the California attorney general’s office decision to prosecute the case was improper.

The attorney general’s office filed three counts of misdemeanor assault last month against David Lacey, 66, after he pointed a gun at protesters critical of his wife during a March confrontation on the doorstep of the family’s Granada Hills home.

Defense attorney Samuel Tyre had argued the attorney general’s involvement in the case was improper and violated David Lacey’s rights because misdemeanor charges in Los Angeles fall under the jurisdiction of the city attorney’s office.

Los Angeles police presented findings of their investigation to the attorney general’s office because of the conflict presented by the Laceys’ involvement in the case. The charges brought against David Lacey are considered “wobblers” under California law, meaning they can be filed as felonies or misdemeanors.

