Judge allows Los Angeles megachurch to hold indoor services despite health orders

A judge is allowing a Los Angeles megachurch to hold indoor services despite health orders as long as it practices coronavirus safety measures.
Los Angeles County had sought a court order barring Grace Community Church in Sun Valley from holding the services, arguing that they were an immediate health threat.
But a judge on Friday only required that worshipers wear masks and practice social distancing.
He also set a September hearing on the county’s request for a preliminary injunction barring the church from holding indoor services.
Recent church services have drawn throngs of worshipers in defiance of state and county limits on indoor gatherings.