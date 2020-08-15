Judge allows Los Angeles megachurch to hold indoor services despite health orders

Grace Community Church in Sun Valley appears in an image from Google Maps.

A judge is allowing a Los Angeles megachurch to hold indoor services despite health orders as long as it practices coronavirus safety measures.

Los Angeles County had sought a court order barring Grace Community Church in Sun Valley from holding the services, arguing that they were an immediate health threat.

But a judge on Friday only required that worshipers wear masks and practice social distancing.

He also set a September hearing on the county’s request for a preliminary injunction barring the church from holding indoor services.

Recent church services have drawn throngs of worshipers in defiance of state and county limits on indoor gatherings.