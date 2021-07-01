Judge denies Britney Spears’ months-old request to remove father from conservatorship

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has rejected Britney Spears’ to have her father removed from her conservatorship.

Court documents filed by the L.A. Superior Court on Wednesday show that a judge has denied a months-old request by Spears’ attorney to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as a co-conservator of her estate. Spears has been under a conservatorship for 13 years.

While the new court filings are another legal setback for the singer, the judge’s denial was not in response to the pop singer’s bombshell testimony last week. Spears’ attorney, Samuel Ingham III, had filed the request to remove Spears’ father back in November 2020, at which time a judge appointed financial company Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator alongside Jamie Spears.

Meanwhile, Spears’ father has asked the court overseeing the singer’s conservatorship to investigate the claims she made during last week’s hearing regarding the court’s control of her medical treatment and personal life, which she called overly restrictive and abusive.