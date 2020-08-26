Judge denies L.A. County’s request to stop Sun Valley church from holding indoor services

Grace Community Church in Sun Valley appears in an image from Google Maps.

A judge on Tuesday rejected Los Angeles County’s attempt to temporarily bar a large church in Sun Valley from holding indoor worship services where hundreds of unmasked congregants have continued to gather over the last five Sundays.

The decision is the latest in a legal battle between the county and Grace Community Church, which has continued to hold services despite state and county health orders prohibiting indoor worship services.

The county was seeking a temporary restraining order barring the indoor gatherings until a hearing on a preliminary injunction on Sept. 4.

“It is deeply disappointing that the Court decided not to grant the County’s request for a temporary restraining order prohibiting Grace Community Church from holding indoor services,” county officials said in a statement. “We look forward to a favorable ruling when a full hearing is heard on the matter.”

