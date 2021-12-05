Judge denies L.A. firefighters union request to delay COVID vaccine mandate enforcement

A Superior Court judge has denied a request by the Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters union seeking a preliminary injunction to delay enforcement of the city’s vaccine mandate.

The ruling is “a victory for public health and safety in Los Angeles,” City Atty. Mike Feuer said in a statement.

“The Court recognized the emergency we’re in, and the harm that enjoining implementation of the vaccine mandate could have caused,” Feuer said. “Beyond this case, the presence of the new, highly contagious variant here in L.A. underscores the importance of vaccinating our first responders — indeed, of vaccinating everyone.”

The firefighters union had sued in November asking that the vaccine mandate, which is scheduled to take effect Dec. 18, be delayed to allow for proper bargaining procedures. The union had wanted a preliminary injunction preventing enforcement of the mandate.

