Judge denies request to shut down Thousand Oaks church that defied COVID-19 order

People wait in line to get into the Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Thousand Oaks to take communion after watching Palm Sunday Service on April 5, 2020. (Apu Gomes / AFP / Getty Images)

A judge has declined to order the immediate closure of a Southern California church that held indoor worship services despite a temporary restraining order barring it from doing so.

Ventura County sought the order that Judge Vincent O’Neill denied Tuesday.

He did schedule a hearing on Aug. 21 to decide whether Rob McCoy, pastor of Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Thousand Oaks, was in contempt of court.

McCoy told the Ventura County Star he considered the judge to be “measured and balanced.”

McCoy led three services last Sunday at Godspeak in defiance of health mandates designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.