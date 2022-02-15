Judge dismisses L.A. firefighter group’s lawsuit over COVID vaccine mandate

A Los Angeles Fire Department uniform patch is seen in an undated photo. (Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit brought by a group of Los Angeles firefighters over a city requirement that employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Judge Michael P. Linfield wrote that “courts have consistently held that government has the power to require vaccinations to protect the public’s health and safety.” He cited several cases, including a 1905 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that compulsory vaccinations are allowed under the Constitution.

The city last year made COVID-19 vaccination a requirement of employment, while also granting exemptions for employees based on medical conditions or religious beliefs.

Both firefighters and police officers have unsuccessfully challenged the mandate and a federal judge in January dismissed a lawsuit by the police officers.

