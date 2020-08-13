Judge dismisses murder case against man who served 25 years for gang-related Los Angeles killing

Arturo Jimenez, 44, spent 25 years in prison for a 1994 killing but had his murder conviction dismissed on Aug. 12, 2020. (Northern California Innocence Project via AP)

A judge has dismissed a murder case against a man who spent 25 years in prison for a 1994 killing in Los Angeles.

The judge said Wednesday that 44-year-old Arturo Jimenez didn’t get a fair trial because his lawyer didn’t offer a competent defense at trial, including evidence of his innocence.

Jimenez was convicted of killing a 14-year-old gang rival during a confrontation involving up to 20 people at a gas station. But Jimenez said he was simply driving by.

His lawyers also said another gang member — who has since died — later told others he was the shooter.