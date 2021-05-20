Judge drops murder charge against 26-year-old Central Valley woman whose baby was stillborn

Murder charges against a Central Valley woman who delivered a stillborn baby after allegedly using methamphetamine were dismissed Thursday after a court ruled the prosecution failed to present adequate evidence to support the accusation.

Chelsea Becker, 26, of Hanford had already been released into a treatment facility in March while awaiting trial. Before that, she had been ordered held in on $5-million bond, which was later reduced to $2 million, and spent more than a year in jail following her arrest in November 2019.

Kings County Superior Court Judge Robert Burns on Thursday granted a motion by Becker’s attorneys to set aside the charge entirely, finding that prosecutors failed to prove she acted with implied malice, meaning that she had understood but disregarded the risk to her unborn child when she allegedly used methamphetamine while pregnant.

“We are extremely pleased that the charge was finally dismissed, but the case should never have been filed in the first place,” read a statement from Becker’s attorney, Dan Arshack, a consulting counsel at National Advocates for Pregnant Women. “No one should spend even a day in jail because they experienced a stillbirth.”

