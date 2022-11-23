A judge has granted Natalia Bryant a restraining order from an alleged stalker, TMZ reports.

The 19-year-old daughter of Vanessa and the late-Kobe Bryant claimed the man has been harassing her and may be armed, and said she is afraid and concerned for her safety.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp has been trying to contact Bryant for the past two years on social media, which means he started when she was a minor.

Things recently escalated when Bryant said Kemp tried to contact her at school and at her sorority house at USC.

Kemp allegedly showed up to one of Bryant’s classes and was roaming the building, according to TMZ. The site claims the suspect is “under the delusion” that he and Bryant are in a relationship.

He is a known gun enthusiast and court documents showed that he has been arrested and/or convicted of at least four crimes, one of them involving firearms.