Judge hits pause on L.A. request to put up $1 billion for homelessness

U.S. District Judge David Carter, right, talks with Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León on L.A.'s skid row in February. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A federal judge overseeing a lawsuit over homelessness in Los Angeles says in a new court order that he will give the city 60 days to detail how its planned $1 billion in funding for homelessness will be spent.

Judge David O. Carter, in a preliminary injunction last week, ordered the city to put $1 billion in an escrow account within seven days, with the money to be used for homelessness. The ruling came the same day that Mayor Eric Garcetti unveiled a city budget proposal to spend nearly $1 billion on homelessness.

Carter’s order also required the city and county to offer housing or shelter to everyone on skid row by the middle of October.

The city and county both appealed the order and sought a stay of Carter’s demands. Among other things, the city argued in its response that it didn’t have possession yet of the $1 billion, significant portions of which will come from the state and federal governments.

