Judge orders release on bail of UCLA student arrested in connection with Capitol riot

Christian Secor appears in images included in charging documents against him in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (U.S. Attorney’s Office)

A UCLA student arrested in an FBI raid last month in Costa Mesa in connection with his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack has been released from detention pending trial, despite claims from prosecutors he constitutes a danger to the community.

U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday ordered the release on bail of 22-year-old Christian Secor, held in custody since his Feb. 16 arrest, indicating he is to remain under house arrest and regularly report to authorities.

In addition to having to pay a $200,000 bond to secure his release, Secor is prohibited from possessing firearms or narcotics and has been ordered to stay away from Washington. He cannot use or apply for a passport and must submit to location monitoring, court records indicate.

FBI agents used news and closed-circuit camera footage, along with information provided by tipsters, to determine Secor was among a group of rioters who pushed their way past police officers and entered the Capitol building. Video showed Secor inside the Senate chamber, sitting in the chair occupied by Vice President Mike Pence before the attack.

