Judge refuses to block Gov. Newsom’s order closing O.C. beaches

People cross the street, some wearing masks, in Huntington Beach amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on April 25, 2020. (Apu Gomes / AFP / Getty Images)

In a victory for Gov. Gavin Newsom, an Orange County judge on Friday rejected a request from Huntington Beach seeking a temporary restraining order to keep beaches open.

Orange County Superior Judge Nathan Scott set a hearing for Monday to consider the city’s request for an injunction against Newsom’s order that closed all Orange County beaches in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Dana Point, another Orange County coastal city, had also joined the suit to block the beach closure.

Newsom has said it’s too soon to lift the state’s stay-at-home order, doubling down on that commitment Thursday and calling for the “hard close” of all Orange County beaches.

But local governments from Southern California to the Oregon border were preparing to stage acts of resistance Friday, fed up with six weeks of restrictions that have curbed their movements in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

