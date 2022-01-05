Judge rejects L.A. County’s bid to dismiss Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit over fatal helicopter crash photos

In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

A federal judge on Wednesday rejected an effort by Los Angeles County lawyers to dismiss Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit over the handling of photos taken at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant sued the county in 2020, alleging that she and her family suffered severe emotional distress after learning that L.A. County sheriff’s deputies snapped and later shared gruesome images of the crash scene where her husband, daughter Gianna and seven others died in January 2020.

U.S. District Judge John F. Walter denied the county lawyers’ motion for summary judgment, which would have dismissed the case, saying that “there are genuine issues of material facts for trial.”

He did not address the specific issues in the case, saying it is not his role “to weigh the evidence and determine the truth of the matter but to determine whether there is a genuine issue for trial.”

