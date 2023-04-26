The city of Los Angeles and police suffered a setback in court Tuesday when a judge declined to issue a restraining order relating to the released photos and data of thousands of LAPD officers.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff rejected the city’s request for a temporary restraining order to prevent the information and images to be used by an online database called “Watch the Watchers,” a project of the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition, the Los Angeles times reported.

Earlier this month, the city sued the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition and Ben Camacho, a reporter from Knock LA who received the contested data for about 9,000 officers from the city when he filed a public records request and then turned it over to the coalition.

The city and LAPD are facing legal challenges of their own, as the photos and data included officers who work undercover.

More than 300 undercover officers filed a lawsuit against the LAPD and city, arguing that the disclosure put them in danger.