A familiar name returns to the ballroom.

Julianne Hough, who has been a dancer and a judge on the series, is now the new cohost along with Alfonso Ribeiro.

The news was first reported by Variety.

The move comes as Tyra Banks announced to TMZ that she won’t be returning for Season 32. Banks joined the show in 2020 when she replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

She hosted two seasons solo before Ribeiro joined her for Season 31, which was moved to Disney+.

Hough posted about her new gig on Instagram.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” she said. “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor.”

“The energy is magnetic every time you step foot into the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season.”

Season 32 of “DWTS” is set to premiere this fall on Disney+.