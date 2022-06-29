Looking for a place to watch fireworks this Fourth of July? There are dozens of displays planned across Southern California, including many free events.
Find a list of July 4 fireworks events in your county by scrolling down or clicking the following:
Los Angeles County
Information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department and L.A. County Fire Department
Grand Park: 200 N Spring St, Los Angeles 90012
Dodger Stadium: 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles 90026
Rose Bowl in Pasadena: Annual AmericaFest Celebration at 1001 Rose Bowl Dr.
Pacific Palisades: Palisades Charter High School, 15777 Bowdoin St. Pacific Palisades 90272
Hollywood Forever Cemetery : 6000 Santa Monica Blvd, Hollywood 90038 (July 2, 3, 4)
Hollywood Bowl: 2301 N Highland Ave, Hollywood 90068 (July 2, 3, 4)
Universal Studios Hollywood: Universal Plaza in the upper lot (July 2, 3, 4)
Bob Blumenfield’s 4th of July Extravaganza: 5800 Topanga Blvd., Woodland Hills 91367
Six Flags Magic Mountain: 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia (July 2, 3, 4). Best viewing areas are Full Throttle Plaza and Main Gate Plaza.
Long Beach waterfront: Queensway Bay. Prime viewing points at Lions Lighthouse for Sight, Shoreline Village, Rainbow Harbor, and Marina Green.
Glendale: Jewel City Sparkles Fireworks Show in downtown near Harvard Street and Brand Boulevard
Calabasas: Calabasas High School Football Field at 22855 W. Mulholland Hwy.
Monrovia: Library Park, 321 South Myrtle Avenue
Pomona Fairplex: 1101 W. McKinley Avenue, Pomona
Catalina Island: Barge at Avalon Bay
Artesia: Artesia Park on 18750 Clarkdale Avenue
Irwindale: Rock Quarry on 5008 Allen Drive
La Crescenta: Crescenta Valley High School on 2900 Community Avenue
Beach Club: 14730 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica 90402
Bel Air Bay Club (Barge): 16800 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades 90272
Hillcrest Country Club: 10000 W Pico Blvd, Pico-Robertson 90064
Brentwood Country Club: 590 S Burlingame Ave, Brentwood 90049
Hansen Dam 4th of July Festival: 11658 Foothill Blvd, Lake View Terrace 91342
Lakeside Country Club: 4500 Lakeside Dr., Toluca Lake 91505
Cerritos: Cerritos High School on 12500 E. 183rd Street
Gardena: Rowley Park on 13220 S. Van Ness Avenue
La Habra: La Bonita Park on 1440 W. Whittier Blvd
Marina Del Rey: Barge – Ballona Creek
Pico Rivera: Pico Rivera Sports Area at 11003 Sports Area Drive
Redondo Beach: Barge at Burnout Beach
Rosemead: Rosemead Park at 4343 Encinitas Avenue
Santa Clarita: Valencia Town Center at 24101 Valencia Blvd.
South Gate: South Gate Park at 9615 Pinehurst Avenue
Walnut: Walnut High School on 400 Pierre Road
Westlake Village: Westlake Village Golf Course on 4812 Lakeview Canyon Road
Whittier: Friendly Hills Country Club on 8500 Villa Verde Drive and also York Field at 9110 Santa Fe Springs Road
Orange County
Information provided by the Orange County Fire Authority
Aliso Viejo: Grand Park Aliso Viejo Community Association at 26703 Aliso Creek Road
Buena Park: Knott’s Berry Farm at 8039 Beach Boulevard (July 2,3, 4)
Cypress: Cypress College (July 1)
Dana Point: Dana Point Harbor Drive
Emerald Bay: Monument Point at Heisler Park
Irvine: Woodbridge Village Association at 31 Creek Road
Ladera Ranch: Founder’s Park at 28275 Avendale Boulevard
Laguna Hills: Laguna Hills Community Center and Sports Complex at 25555 Alicia Parkway
Los Alamitos: Los Alamitos Joint Forces Base
Mission Viejo: Lake Mission Viejo
Rancho Santa Margarita: Lago Rancho Santa Margarita Beach Club at 21472 Avenida de los Fundadores
San Clemente: San Clemente Pier
San Juan Capistrano: San Juan Sports Park at 25925 Camino del Avion
Santa Ana: Centennial Park at 3000 West Edinger Avenue
Tustin: Tustin High School at 1171 El Camino Real
Yorba Linda: Yorba Linda Middle School at 4777 Casa Loma Avenue
Monarch Beach Resort
Riverside County
Information provided by the Riverside County Fire Department
Coachella: Bagdouma Park (July 1)
Desert Hot Springs: Mission Springs Park at 14510 Palm Drive (July 2)
Moreno Valley: Fourth of July Celebration at Civic Center Amphitheater at 114075 Frederick Street
Lake Elsinore: July 4 Party in the Park at Summerly Park at 18505 Malaga Road
Temecula: Family Fest and Fireworks at Ronald Reagan Sports Park at 30875 Rancho Vista Road
Banning: Nicolet Middle School Stadium
Beaumont: 4th of July Freedom Festival and Fireworks at Stewart Park on 985 Maple Avenue
Rancho Mirage: Fireworks Spectacular at Agua Caliente on 32250 Bob Hope Drive
Palm Desert: Fireworks Independence Day Fest at Civic Center Park
Temecula: Pechanga Resort and Casino at 45000 Pechanga Parkway
Jurupa Valley: Vernola Park at Wineville Avenue (July 3)
Corona: Santana Regional Park at 598 Santana Way
San Bernardino County
Information provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department
Lake Gregory: Lake Gregory Drive, Crestline, 92325 (June 29)
Lake Arrowhead: Lake Arrowhead Village 28200 CA-189 (July 3)
Lucerne Valley: Independence Day Celebration 2022
Twentynine Palms: Knott’s Sky Park
Upland: at Cable Airport on 1749 W. 13th St. in Upland
Fontana: Miller Park Ampitheatre at 17004 Arrow Blvd. Fontana, CA 92335
Yucca Valley: Brehm Park on 56640 Little League Dr Yucca Valley, CA 92284