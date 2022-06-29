Looking for a place to watch fireworks this Fourth of July? There are dozens of displays planned across Southern California, including many free events.

Find a list of July 4 fireworks events in your county by scrolling down or clicking the following:

Los Angeles County

Information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department and L.A. County Fire Department

Grand Park: 200 N Spring St, Los Angeles 90012

Dodger Stadium: 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles 90026

Rose Bowl in Pasadena: Annual AmericaFest Celebration at 1001 Rose Bowl Dr.

Pacific Palisades: Palisades Charter High School, 15777 Bowdoin St. Pacific Palisades 90272

Hollywood Forever Cemetery : 6000 Santa Monica Blvd, Hollywood 90038 (July 2, 3, 4)

Hollywood Bowl: 2301 N Highland Ave, Hollywood 90068 (July 2, 3, 4)

Universal Studios Hollywood: Universal Plaza in the upper lot (July 2, 3, 4)

Bob Blumenfield’s 4th of July Extravaganza: 5800 Topanga Blvd., Woodland Hills 91367

Six Flags Magic Mountain: 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia (July 2, 3, 4). Best viewing areas are Full Throttle Plaza and Main Gate Plaza.

Long Beach waterfront: Queensway Bay. Prime viewing points at Lions Lighthouse for Sight, Shoreline Village, Rainbow Harbor, and Marina Green.

Glendale: Jewel City Sparkles Fireworks Show in downtown near Harvard Street and Brand Boulevard

Calabasas: Calabasas High School Football Field at 22855 W. Mulholland Hwy.

Monrovia: Library Park, 321 South Myrtle Avenue

Pomona Fairplex: 1101 W. McKinley Avenue, Pomona

Catalina Island: Barge at Avalon Bay

Artesia: Artesia Park on 18750 Clarkdale Avenue

Irwindale: Rock Quarry on 5008 Allen Drive

La Crescenta: Crescenta Valley High School on 2900 Community Avenue

Beach Club: 14730 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica 90402

Bel Air Bay Club (Barge): 16800 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades 90272

Hillcrest Country Club: 10000 W Pico Blvd, Pico-Robertson 90064

Brentwood Country Club: 590 S Burlingame Ave, Brentwood 90049

Hansen Dam 4th of July Festival: 11658 Foothill Blvd, Lake View Terrace 91342

Lakeside Country Club: 4500 Lakeside Dr., Toluca Lake 91505

Cerritos: Cerritos High School on 12500 E. 183rd Street

Gardena: Rowley Park on 13220 S. Van Ness Avenue

La Habra: La Bonita Park on 1440 W. Whittier Blvd

Marina Del Rey: Barge – Ballona Creek

Pico Rivera: Pico Rivera Sports Area at 11003 Sports Area Drive

Redondo Beach: Barge at Burnout Beach

Rosemead: Rosemead Park at 4343 Encinitas Avenue

Santa Clarita: Valencia Town Center at 24101 Valencia Blvd.

South Gate: South Gate Park at 9615 Pinehurst Avenue

Walnut: Walnut High School on 400 Pierre Road

Westlake Village: Westlake Village Golf Course on 4812 Lakeview Canyon Road

Whittier: Friendly Hills Country Club on 8500 Villa Verde Drive and also York Field at 9110 Santa Fe Springs Road

Orange County

Information provided by the Orange County Fire Authority

Aliso Viejo: Grand Park Aliso Viejo Community Association at 26703 Aliso Creek Road

Buena Park: Knott’s Berry Farm at 8039 Beach Boulevard (July 2,3, 4)

Cypress: Cypress College (July 1)

Dana Point: Dana Point Harbor Drive

Emerald Bay: Monument Point at Heisler Park

Irvine: Woodbridge Village Association at 31 Creek Road

Ladera Ranch: Founder’s Park at 28275 Avendale Boulevard

Laguna Hills: Laguna Hills Community Center and Sports Complex at 25555 Alicia Parkway

Los Alamitos: Los Alamitos Joint Forces Base

Mission Viejo: Lake Mission Viejo

Rancho Santa Margarita: Lago Rancho Santa Margarita Beach Club at 21472 Avenida de los Fundadores

San Clemente: San Clemente Pier

San Juan Capistrano: San Juan Sports Park at 25925 Camino del Avion

Santa Ana: Centennial Park at 3000 West Edinger Avenue

Tustin: Tustin High School at 1171 El Camino Real

Yorba Linda: Yorba Linda Middle School at 4777 Casa Loma Avenue

Monarch Beach Resort

Riverside County

Information provided by the Riverside County Fire Department

Coachella: Bagdouma Park (July 1)

Desert Hot Springs: Mission Springs Park at 14510 Palm Drive (July 2)

Moreno Valley: Fourth of July Celebration at Civic Center Amphitheater at 114075 Frederick Street

Lake Elsinore: July 4 Party in the Park at Summerly Park at 18505 Malaga Road

Temecula: Family Fest and Fireworks at Ronald Reagan Sports Park at 30875 Rancho Vista Road

Banning: Nicolet Middle School Stadium

Beaumont: 4th of July Freedom Festival and Fireworks at Stewart Park on 985 Maple Avenue

Rancho Mirage: Fireworks Spectacular at Agua Caliente on 32250 Bob Hope Drive

Palm Desert: Fireworks Independence Day Fest at Civic Center Park

Temecula: Pechanga Resort and Casino at 45000 Pechanga Parkway

Jurupa Valley: Vernola Park at Wineville Avenue (July 3)

Corona: Santana Regional Park at 598 Santana Way

San Bernardino County

Information provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department

Lake Gregory: Lake Gregory Drive, Crestline, 92325 (June 29)

Lake Arrowhead: Lake Arrowhead Village 28200 CA-189 (July 3)

Lucerne Valley: Independence Day Celebration 2022

Twentynine Palms: Knott’s Sky Park

Upland: at Cable Airport on 1749 W. 13th St. in Upland

Fontana: Miller Park Ampitheatre at 17004 Arrow Blvd. Fontana, CA 92335

Yucca Valley: Brehm Park on 56640 Little League Dr Yucca Valley, CA 92284