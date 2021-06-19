June gloom expected to return to SoCal after unusual heat wave

Amy Paffrath plays with daughter Ember Seeley, 1, in the surf at Playa del Rey on June 11.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

It’s fun to brag about Southern California’s temperate climate — until a heat wave strikes.

This week, the region saw an unusual heat wave, with humid, almost monsoon-like conditions adding to the misery. It also rained Thursday for about five minutes.

In the Antelope Valley, Lancaster hit 110 degrees Friday, breaking the record of 108 for the date set in 2017, and Palmdale reached 108, tying its record of 108 in 2017. Sandberg, a small community near the Interstate 5 corridor through the Grapevine, hit 104, breaking the record of 99, also set in 2017.

While coastal areas will see cooler temperatures this weekend, hot weather and fire conditions are expected to continue in other parts of Southern California through Monday, with some inland, valley and mountain areas seeing high temperatures, low humidity and wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

