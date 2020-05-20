Junior lifeguard programs canceled in L.A. County, Seal Beach over COVID-19 concerns

A group of junior lifeguards enjoy a run on the beach on July 3, 2003, at Pacific Beach in San Diego, California. (Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

A generation of junior lifeguards may lose out on their California birthright because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and the city of Seal Beach have canceled their junior lifeguard programs, citing concerns about the coronavirus.

“We waited as long as possible to make this decision in the hopes things would change,” Seal Beach Marine Safety Chief Joe Bailey said in a statement. “It was a difficult decision and we wanted to give participants and their families as much notice as possible. Our goal is to remain responsive to the community’s needs and to ensure the safety, security, health for all in Seal Beach.”

Some coastal cities, including Long Beach, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and San Clemente, as well as the state’s parks are waiting to see whether the program is still feasible this summer, holding off on swim tryouts.

