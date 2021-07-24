Jurassic Quest drive-thru experience takes over Pasadena Rose Bowl

Dinosaurs are making a comeback in Southern California at the Pasadena Rose Bowl.

That’s where the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit, “Jurassic Quest,” is now running. The drive-thru event features featuring 70 photorealistic animatronic dinosaurs that move and make sounds.

The attraction, which was previously an indoor walk-through exhibit, was reimagined as an outdoor collection of exhibits to accommodate for social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The dinosaur drive-thru experience will be at the Rose Bowl through Aug. 1. Hours during opening weekend are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. More information can be found at the event’s website.