Jury recommends death for man convicted of killing 3 in Downey rampage

Jade Harris is seen in a photo published by KTLA on Nov. 28, 2012.

A jury on Monday recommended that a man who was convicted of killing three people during a rampage in Downey nearly eight years ago be sentenced to death, officials announced.

Jade Douglas Harris, 37, of Los Angeles, was convicted in February of three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, four counts of kidnapping for carjacking and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The jury also found true the special allegation of multiple murders and murder during the commission of a burglary, carjacking and kidnapping, making Harris eligible for capital punishment, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

On Oct. 24, 2012, Harris fatally shot Josimar Rojas, 26, Irene Cardenas Reyes, 35, and Susana Perez Ruelas, 34, after responding to an advertisement online for a vehicle for sale, officials said.

Rojas and Reyes were killed at United States Fire Protection, a business in Downey, where a woman was also shot and injured.

“Both were bound and placed on their knees before being fatally shot in the head,” district attorney’s office spokesman Ricardo Santiago said in a written statement.

Harris then forced Perez Ruelas to drive him and her 13-year-old son to a nearby home where the vehicle was ultimately found.

The defendant then fatally shot Perez Ruelas and shot her son who survived, prosecutors said.

Harris was arrested the next day.

Prosecutors said Harris has prior felony convictions for robbery, attempted robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 21.

The case was investigated by the Downey Police Department.

KTLA’s Brian Day contributed to this report.

