Just 7% of LAUSD high school students and less than a third of elementary students return to campus

On April 27, 2021, freshman Daniel Ramirez was among a handful of students in a classroom during a visit from L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Only 7% of high school students have returned to campuses in the Los Angeles Unified School District, where extensive safety measures have failed to lure back the vast majority of families in the final weeks of school for myriad reasons in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, attendance numbers at all grade levels in the nation’s second-largest school district have been lower than expected based on earlier parent back-to-campus surveys: About 30% of elementary school children have returned and 12% of middle school students. And despite low expectations for secondary schools from the onset, the district had anticipated that more than twice as many middle and high school students would return.

The vast majority of the district’s 465,000 students have not had in-person classes on campus since March 13, 2020 — most of that time because of pandemic-forced school closures, but more recently by choice.

Although Los Angeles attendance is particularly low, many of California’s largest school districts are struggling to persuade high school students to return to campuses amid coronavirus safety restrictions that limit interactions with friends, restrict movement and offer part-time schedules. The majority of the state’s secondary school students will end their year much like it began — fully online.

