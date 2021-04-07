‘Justice for Isaias:’ Family of autistic man says L.A. deputies were warned of his disabilities before shooting

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Isaias Cervantes is seen in an undated photo. (Courtesy of Judy Mark)

Isaias Cervantes is seen in an undated photo. (Courtesy of Judy Mark)

When Isaias Cervantes spiraled into a mental health crisis last week, his family called 911. A sister and a therapist who works with Cervantes told the Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who responded that the agitated 25-year-old had autism and was hard of hearing, according to another sister and a lawyer for the family.

Despite the alleged warnings, the encounter quickly escalated and ended minutes later when a deputy shot Cervantes, causing injuries that could leave him paralyzed .

“Knowing he may not walk, it’s just not right,” said a sister, Yajaira Cervantes. “I wish that they would be more trained officers that know how to deal with disabilities.”

She and a group of demonstrators gathered outside the Hall of Justice downtown on Monday afternoon, some carrying signs that said “Justice for Isaias.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News