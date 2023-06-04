Justin Combs, the eldest son of rapper, producer and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested Sunday morning near Beverly Hills for driving under the influence, TMZ reported.

The 29-year-old was reportedly stopped by police at around 8 a.m. after running a red light.

“After a preliminary investigation, our sources tell us the cop felt there was enough probable cause to cuff him and haul him to jail on suspicion of driving under the influence,” the tabloid outlet wrote.

While it’s unclear if he remains in custody, the rapper’s son was charged with misdemeanor DUI and booked at the L.A. County Jail where his bail was set at $5,000.

The younger Combs’ mother, Misa Hylton, is a notable stylist and fashion designer.

As for the elder Combs, Diddy made headlines last week after it was announced he was suing the spirit company Diageo for not making “promised investments in his vodka and tequila brands and treated them as inferior ‘urban’ products,” the Associated Press reported.