Man fights off armed robber during caught-on-video struggle in Glendale driveway

Video circulating online captured an armed robbery that took place in a Glendale driveway in September.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8, outside a residence on Rimcrest Drive, Glendale Police Department spokesperson Christina Hauptmann told KTLA Thursday.

Surveillance video shows a vehicle pull into a driveway, as another car approaches and parks on the street. Two hooded men get out of the second car and approach the vehicle in the driveway.

One of the men starts banging on the driver’s window and attempting to open the door, while the other man stands next to the front passenger’s window.

Seconds later, the driver swings his door open and tries to fight the man off, eventually succeeding as the would-be robbers run off, get back into their vehicle and drive away.

One of the suspects was armed with a handgun, Hauptmann said.

A round was fired during the struggle with one of the victims, but no one was struck, he added.

A juvenile was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the robbery, Hauptmann said, adding that detectives filed charges of attempted murder and robbery.

No further details were immediately available.

Meanwhile, residents are being warned about what officials describe as an “ongoing crime trend” amid a wave of follow-home robberies.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced late last month that they’re setting up a task force to apprehend follow-home robbers, saying the department has not seen violent hold-ups “like this in decades.”

Over the weekend, surveillance video captured a mother getting robbed just moments after returning to her Hancock Park home from a walk with her infant.

On Wednesday, 81-year-old Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was shot and killed during an apparent home-invasion in Beverly Hills.