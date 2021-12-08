Juvenile arrested after online threat made to school in Ontario

A juvenile was arrested in connection with an online threat made to a school in Ontario, police said Wednesday.

After a threat was made against Ray Wiltsey Junior High School, officers identified a juvenile believed to be responsible for the post, the Ontario Police Department announced in a news release.

Police went to the juvenile’s home, where they found and seized an airsoft rifle, an airsoft handgun, an airsoft vest and airsoft magazines, according to the department.

Airsoft guns usually look a lot like traditional firearms, but they shoot nonlethal, plastic projectiles.

The child was then arrested and cited for making criminal threats, before being released to a parent.

The parent was also issued a youth accountability citation.

Officials did not say whether the juvenile is a student at Ray Wiltsey, and no details were available on the nature of the threat.

Officers will be present at the school throughout the week to ensure the safety of students and staff, Ontario police tweeted.

“OPD takes these threats seriously and seek prosecution, when applicable. We will continue to work with school officials to us ensure optimum safety at all school campuses,” Police Department officials said.