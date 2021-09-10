Juvenile arrested in connection with series of hot prowl residential burglaries in Pasadena

Charges were filed against a juvenile this week after he was arrested in connection with several hot prowl residential burglaries in Pasadena, officials said.

Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 2, police responded to several burglaries at homes with residents inside, all of which occurred within close proximity of one other and were done using similar methods, the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

The burglar commonly entered homes through unlocked rear doors and stole easily accessible items, such as wallets, purses and vehicle keys, police said. The burglar also rummaged through unlocked vehicles parked at the same homes.

Although the homes were occupied at the time of the burglaries, no one was assaulted or injured.

Detectives investigated the series of residential burglaries and examined surveillance video.

“Since the burglaries were occurring in a specific geographical area, detectives utilized the department’s

Criminal Intelligence Unit to provide strategic enforcement to either apprehend the suspect during the commission of a burglary and/or gather useful intelligence,” Pasadena Police said in the news release.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 2, following the commission of two residential burglaries, authorities spotted what they described as a “suspicious person,” attempting to hide from them on the front porch of a home located near the recent crimes.

Officers identified the person as a juvenile, who is not being identified.

Burglary detectives continued their follow-up investigation and responded back to the home to contact the alleged burglar. While at the juvenile’s home, detectives found clothing that matched what was worn by the involved suspect, along with a stolen firearm.

The juvenile suspect, who is also wanted on an out-of-state warrant, was arrested.

On Tuesday, the burglary cases were submitted to the Los Angeles County Eastlake Juvenile District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration. The office filed four felony counts of first-degree residential burglary and one misdemeanor count of illegal firearm possession by a minor. Additional charges may be added following a forensic examination of evidence, police said.