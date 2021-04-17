Investigation underway after juvenile fatally shot in Cudahy

A juvenile was shot and killed in Cudahy early Saturday morning, officials said.

The shooting was reported just before 12:30 a.m. on the 5200 block of Clara Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The victim was only described as being a male juvenile, and officials didn’t provide information on his name or age.

Deputies first responded to the area after getting a call about a gunshot victim and found the boy suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper torso.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

It’s unclear who shot the boy. The Sheriff’s Department said there was no suspect information available Saturday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.