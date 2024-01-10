A juvenile motorcyclist was killed in a Redondo Beach crash Wednesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Carnelian Street and Pacific Coast Highway around 2:17 p.m., according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

The victim was only identified as a juvenile male. His name and age were not released.

As the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on PCH, it collided with a sedan that was making a westbound turn onto Carnelian Street.

Arriving officers found the unresponsive biker lying on the street near the intersection.

A teen motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a sedan in Redondo Beach on Jan. 10, 2024. (KTLA)

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The sedan driver, identified only as an adult woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The events leading up to the deadly crash remain unclear, but police said neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor.

Sky5 images of the scene showed the collision’s impact deployed the sedan’s airbags while the motorcycle was destroyed, with debris strewn across the intersection.

Roads near Pacific Coast Highway and Carnelian Street will be closed until further notice. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route of travel.

The deadly crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who may have been a witness is asked to call Investigator Scot Martin at 310-379-2477 ext. 3862.