A 14-year-old boy was arrested while a second juvenile suspect remains at large after robbing a Subway shop in Victorville.

On March 14, officers responded to a robbery at a Subway located on Hook Boulevard around 9:16 p.m., according to the Victorville Police Department.

A female victim told police she was working when two male suspects entered the shop and demanded money.

When the victim attempted to run away, the suspects stopped her and threatened to kill her, according to police documents. The suspects stole cash from the register, then fled the scene on foot.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter assisted deputies in locating the thieves. One suspect was successfully apprehended while the second suspect jumped over several fences into a nearby housing tract, police said.

“After an extensive area check, deputies were unable to locate the second suspect,” officials said.

Deputies believe the second suspect is in possession of the stolen cash.

The wanted juvenile is described as a Black male standing around 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing an “athletic-style black hooded top, pants with white stripes down the sides, and white shoes.” His estimated age is unknown.

The first suspect was arrested on felony charges of false imprisonment, criminal threats, and strong-arm robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Bahena at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at www.wetip.com.