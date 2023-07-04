Police in Hemet arrested two juveniles on Thursday responsible for hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to several Hemet Unified School District properties.

The vandalism and burglaries, which were captured on surveillance cameras at multiple locations associated with HUSD, led authorities to identify several suspects, the Hemet Police Department said.

While police were unable to find all the school’s missing property when executing search warrants, they were able to locate some of the stolen items.

“Not all of the property was located, specifically, items related to the safety and security of school sites,” the Hemet PD said in a statement. “The loss…was extensive, and the estimated cost to repair and replace school property is estimated to be over $100,000.”

Upon completion of the search warrants, two male juveniles were arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property.

Both suspects were transported to Juvenile Hall and had their cases filed with the Riverside County Probation Department. Due to their ages, their identities will not be released.

The Hemet Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Dominguez at 952-765-2400.