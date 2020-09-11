K-12 schools in Los Angeles County won’t be allowed to fully reopen until at least November

No campus in Los Angeles County will be allowed to reopen to all K-12 students until at least November, although schools can still offer small in-person classes for students with special needs at no more than 10% of capacity at one time, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday.

The news will be a blow to students, parents and educators hoping that progress against the coronavirus might allow for campuses to reopen on a faster tract. However, the small in-person classes for children who need special services, announced last week, could allow at least 200,000 students back to campus across the county.

No districts are currently required to offer in-person services to students — and the Los Angeles teachers union is opposed to any campus reopenings at this time, citing safety concerns.

Ferrer explained the county’s new policies in a call Thursday with school district leaders. The Times was able to listen to the briefing.

