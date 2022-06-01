A crisis response team with a K-9 unit was sent from California’s San Bernardino County to Uvalde, Texas, to help f amilies affected by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, officials said

The San Bernardino County District Attorney Office sent its team, along with K-9s Lupe and Dozer.

The dogs are courtroom facility dogs trained as crisis response canines and have experience responding to mass casualty incidents, the DA’s office said.

The K-9s were deployed following the 2015 December attack in San Bernardino, 2017 North Park Elementary School shooting and the Las Vegas Nevada Route 91 attack.

The victim advocates sent by San Bernardino County have expertise managing family resource centers, grief and loss support and crisis counseling, officials said.

“Please join our Office in sending support and strength to our Special Victims K9 Unit as they care for the needs of victims, families, and a devastated community,” the DA’s office wrote on Facebook.

Lupe and Dozer aren’t the only K-9s helping families in Uvalde. Several trained comfort dogs from across the U.S. were sent to Texas following the shooting, including eight golden retrievers from Lutheran Church Charities.

During the shooting last week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, an 18-year-old gunman entered the building, barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers.

It was one of America’s deadliest mass shootings.

The shooting has shaken the country, with heartbreaking stories emerging in the days following the tragedy of children playing dead to survive the attack or recounting the terror inside the classroom.

The FBI’s San Antonio office announced resources are available for families of those killed and anyone who was at Robb Elementary. More details can be found here.