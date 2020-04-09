Kaiser Permanente closing many SoCal clinics to help slow spread of COVID-19

Kaiser Permanente announced Thursday it is temporarily closing numerous medical offices and clinics throughout Southern California, citing concerns with the spread of the coronavirus.

“The health and safety of our members is always our top priority,” the healthcare consortium wrote in a statement on its website. “In an effort to limit additional exposure to COVID-19 throughout the community, we have decided to temporarily close or limit services. By doing this, we are able to coordinate care and combine much-needed medical equipment and staff while still providing high-quality care to our members.”

Kaiser will suspend or limit services at locations throughout the Southland, including in the Antelope Valley, Downey, Kern County, Los Angeles, Orange County, Panorama City, Pasadena, the Inland Empire, San Diego, the South Bay and Ventura County.

All of Kaiser’s Target clinics also are temporarily closed.

