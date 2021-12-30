Kaiser Permanente pulls medical workers from Rose Parade float, but organization will still participate

Kaiser Permanente’s 2020 Rose Parade float, “Courage to Reimagine,” is displayed along along Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards the day after the parade.(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Kaiser Permanente has canceled plans to have front-line medical staffers participate in the Rose Parade, the healthcare organization said Thursday.

Its float, “A Healthier Tomorrow,” will still be featured, according to a statement.

The healthcare system cited Southern California’s recent surge in coronavirus cases, driven in part by the Omicron variant, in its decision.

“We must prioritize the health and safety of our front-line medical staff and ensure we are able to treat patients during this recent surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant,” the statement said.

