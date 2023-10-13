A tentative deal was reached Friday morning between Kaiser Permanente and unions representing thousands of health care employees.

More than 75,000 Kaiser workers took part in a 3-day strike last week to bring attention to what they call unfair labor practices and unfair working conditions that were affecting the quality of patient care.

“We just can’t go on with this staffing crisis,” one worker preparing to picket outside the Kaiser hospital in North Hollywood last week.

Part of the tentative deal included raises and renewed outsourcing and subcontracting protections, according to an email announcing the agreement.

“We won this agreement by standing together and taking action,” a portion of the email read.

The agreement still needs to be ratified by a vote.

