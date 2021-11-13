Kaiser Permanente strike averted two days before deadline, as union reaches tentative agreement

The Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center is shown in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. A Kaiser Permanente employee is dead and dozens of workers have contracted the coronavirus after a staffer appeared at a Northern California medical center wearing an inflatable, air-powered holiday costume on Christmas Day, the hospital and health care company said Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Anda Chu/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Hospital workers and management at Kaiser Permanente, one of the nation’s largest healthcare systems, reached a labor agreement Saturday, two days before nearly 32,000 employees were set to strike over a proposed pay system for future hires.

The strike would have been one of the largest in the American healthcare industry — and in California more broadly — in recent years, affecting more than 350 facilities in Southern California and other locations in Northern California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.

The core of the disagreement between labor and management came down to two issues: raises and a proposed two-tier pay system, in which employees hired after 2023 would be paid according to a lower wage scale than current employees doing the same jobs.

Kaiser Permanente management had stuck with that proposal for months, which called for paying new hires 26% to 39% less than current employees, arguing that the measure was necessary to lower labor costs and prevent higher costs to Kaiser members down the line.

