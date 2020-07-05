Kanye West tweets that he’s running for president

Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on Nov. 6, 2019 in New York City. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Rapper and sometime Trump supporter Kanye West announced via Twitter on Saturday that he is running for president.

The 43-year-old musician included a hashtag, #2020VISION, presumably meaning he intends to run this year.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Not long after West posted the Tweet, billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded, “You have my full support.”

It’s unclear whether West has filed any of the necessary paperwork to formally join the race between incumbent Donald Trump — for whom West has expressed admiration — and Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee. West and his wife Kim Kardashian West have visited Trump in the White House.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.